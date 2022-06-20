comscore Off the News: Hokule‘a, Hikianalia and more | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Hokule'a, Hikianalia and more

It was a sweet homecoming last week onshore at Sand Island for the voyaging canoes Hokule'a and Hikianalia, completing a 2,500-mile voyage to Tahiti and back. The Polynesian Voyaging Society programs have been an honored tradition for Hawaii for decades, with the circumnavigation of the Pacific next up in 2023.

