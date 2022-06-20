Off the News: New laws advance LGBTQ rights

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. David Ige has signed into law three separate bills that together, clearly signal a commitment to LGBTQ recognition and inclusion: House Bill 2405 bars insurers from refusing insurance coverage for gender-affirming treatments, when medically necessary; Senate Bill 2136 prohibits excluding a juror based on their gender identity or expression; and SB 2670 establishes a permanent Hawaii LGBTQ commission.

These steps place Hawaii firmly in the camp of acceptance and protection for LGBTQ people. Ige said he signed the bills to ensure “the LGBTQ+ community is included in the circle of care that we provide for all our residents.” That is a commitment worthy of the state’s support.