Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: New laws advance LGBTQ rights

  Today

Gov. David Ige has signed into law three separate bills that together, clearly signal a commitment to LGBTQ recognition and inclusion: House Bill 2405 bars insurers from refusing insurance coverage for gender-affirming treatments, when medically necessary; Senate Bill 2136 prohibits excluding a juror based on their gender identity or expression; and SB 2670 establishes a permanent Hawaii LGBTQ commission. Read more

