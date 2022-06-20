Editorial | Off the News Off the News: New laws advance LGBTQ rights Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Gov. David Ige has signed into law three separate bills that together, clearly signal a commitment to LGBTQ recognition and inclusion: House Bill 2405 bars insurers from refusing insurance coverage for gender-affirming treatments, when medically necessary; Senate Bill 2136 prohibits excluding a juror based on their gender identity or expression; and SB 2670 establishes a permanent Hawaii LGBTQ commission. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Gov. David Ige has signed into law three separate bills that together, clearly signal a commitment to LGBTQ recognition and inclusion: House Bill 2405 bars insurers from refusing insurance coverage for gender-affirming treatments, when medically necessary; Senate Bill 2136 prohibits excluding a juror based on their gender identity or expression; and SB 2670 establishes a permanent Hawaii LGBTQ commission. These steps place Hawaii firmly in the camp of acceptance and protection for LGBTQ people. Ige said he signed the bills to ensure “the LGBTQ+ community is included in the circle of care that we provide for all our residents.” That is a commitment worthy of the state’s support. Previous Story Editorial: Act now to ease inflationary pain