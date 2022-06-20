Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 20, 2022 Today Updated 8:35 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Marlins at Mets 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Cardinals at Brewers 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Royals at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Diamondbacks at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES Auburn vs. Stanford 8 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Hockey: stanley cup final Game 3: Avalanche at Lightning 2 p.m. KITV 4 4 SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED AUX Team Fischer Blue vs. Team Gibson Orange 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Team Mulipola Gold vs. Team Gibson Orange 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Tennis Eastbourne, Mallorca, Bad Homburg midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Dodgers at Reds 12:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Giants at Braves 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Royals at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Diamondbacks at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA BASEBALL: COLLEGE WORLD SERIES Game 9: Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M 8 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Game 10: Teams TBA 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 BASKETBALL: WNBA Wings at Dream 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Lynx at Mercury 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Sky at Aces 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Mystics at Sparks 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Bowling: pwba U.S. Women’s Open 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 hockey: memorial cup Shawinigan Cataractes vs. Edmonton Oil Kings noon NHLN NA/240* 93* Tennis Eastbourne, Mallorca, Bad Homburg midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84* Westminster Kennel club dog show Best of Breeds 7 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76* Day 1 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Yankees at Rays 1:10 p.m. 1500-AM Tuesday TIME STATION MLB: Dodgers at Reds 12:30 p.m. 990-AM MLB: Yankees at Rays 1:10 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Jerry Campany: Golf is the game we love to hate