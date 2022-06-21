comscore Column: Veto flawed bill, prohibit sale of all flavored tobacco products | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Veto flawed bill, prohibit sale of all flavored tobacco products

  • By Cynthia Au and Don Weisman
  • Today
  • Updated 6:12 p.m.
  • Don Weisman is the Hawaii government relations/communications director for the American Heart Association.

  • Cynthia Au is the Hawaii government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

After decades of progress in reducing tobacco use, overall youth tobacco use has increased in recent years, fueled largely by the abundance of flavored tobacco products. Fruit, mint, menthol and other candy flavors are a marketing weapon used by Big Tobacco — and often paired with flashy marketing campaigns — to target and lure youth into a lifetime of addiction. Read more

