Nalu Health Bar & Café, known for its açaí bowls and healthy food offerings, is opening a new location at Waikiki Beach Walk. The business is set to open this fall and will front Lewers Street.

“Our fresh, made-to-order menu includes sandwiches, wraps, sal ads, fresh juices and smoothies. We’re beyond excited to open,” states Jota Munoz, Nalu co-owner. “The café also offers coffees, teas and special breakfast items. Organic ingredients are generously incorporated, whenever possible.”

“Since opening our first location in Kailua about seven years ago, we’ve always dreamed about opening Nalu in Waikiki,” adds Nalu co-owner Tommy Kloosterboer. “We can’t wait to serve the Waikiki community and visitor market.”

This will be Nalu’s fourth location and its first in Waikiki. To learn more, visit waikikibeachwalk.com.

Oh, shucks!

Every Friday, you can enjoy Whole Foods Market Queen’s “fishmonger’s dozen” dollar oyster deal. These $1 oysters (per every dozen) are available in the store from 7a.m. to close or at the market’s Two Tides Bar from 11 a.m. to close. The bar usually serves an East Coast (larger and more briny) and West Coast (smaller and sweeter) option to appease a variety of palates. Two Tides Bar is currently serving Kumamoto (West Coast) and Blue Point (East Coast) oysters. Customers can find a larger selection at the store’s seafood counter (minimum purchase of one dozen oysters to take advantage of the discount).

Two Tides Bar also offers pau hana from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays with discounts on draft beer, wine and select pupus.

Visit wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/queen or call 808-379-1800 to learn more.

Happy Independence Day!

Celebrate Fourth of July at Plumeria Beach House, located within The Kahala Hotel & Resort. Independence Day buffets will be July 3 for brunch (9 a.m.-2 p.m.) and dinner (2-8 p.m.). Both buffets cost $105 per adult and $49 for children ages 6-12 years.

During the brunch buffet, enjoy breakfast specialties like classic egg Benedict with hollandaise, thin pancakes with maple or coconut syrup, mochi waffles, and a create-your-own omelet station, in addition to steamed snow and Dungeness crab, garlic and rosemary-rubbed prime rib of beef with au jus, slow-roasted barbecue brisket with guava sauce and a variety of desserts. Meanwhile, the dinner buffet boasts specialties like a fish taco bar and grilled assorted sausages. Both buffets will include barbecue-themed items like baked beans, corn bread with honey butter, street corn, mashed potatoes and apple pie.

For reservations, call 808-739-8760 or visit kahalaresort.com.

Sunday brunch buffet in West Oahu

La Hiki Kitchen, located within Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, recently brought back its Sunday brunch buffet. The offering is every Sun-day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $95 per adult and $35 for keiki.

New features include a ramen station — complete with toppings for those steaming noodle bowls — and a sundae bar, which alternates between ice cream sundaes and ice cream sandwiches. Also, instead of a grilling section, all-you-can-eat lobster tails are served tableside (just ask your server).

Chef stations include a selection of hand rolls and sashimi, seafood on the rock (featured oysters, shrimp, seasonal crab legs and Hawaiian poke), dim sum, porchetta served with housemade salsa verde, prime rib served with horseradish and au jus, and island-caught fish with tomato ogo relish.

Also included: granola and yogurt with assorted toppings, daily Benedicts and egg specialties, grilled options with syrups, build-your-own omelet station, cheeses and smoked salmon, farmers market salad bar, cheese and charcuterie station, and dessert bar with treats like carrot cake cupcakes, strawberry cream puffs, banana cheesecakes, chocolate chip cookies and more.

To learn more, visit fourseasons.com/oahu or call 808-679-3347.