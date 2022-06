Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are warning the public of a fake-jewelry scam.

Police said they have received reports of individuals approaching people at various parts of the island and asking them if they would like to purchase jewelry that appears to be authentic.

The individuals are stating they are in desperate need of cash and are willing to sacrifice the jewelry for a discounted price.

Jill Marchan of Waipahu said her mother-in-law was victimized in the scam.

The mother-in-law was sitting outside in her front yard when a man and woman in a white sedan approached her at about 3 p.m. Friday.

The woman showed the victim jewelry and asked her if they could trade it for money so they can feed their baby and fly back to Portugal. Marchan said her mother-in-law also saw a baby in the vehicle.

When the victim offered to write her a check, the woman said it has to be cash. The man and woman then drove her to a bank where the mother-in-law withdrew $4,000 and gave the money to the pair in exchange for the jewelry, which the victim later discovered was fake.

The mother-in-law showed her family the bag of jewelry, which included a watch that the victim initially believed was a Rolex. She was also told by the pair that the bag of jewelry was worth $10,000.

Marchan said they notified police that their family member was victimized in a fake-jewelry scam but were told they could not do anything because the victim willingly gave the pair the money.

“She is traumatized,” Marchan said in an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Monday. “My in-laws, they’re living on a fixed income.”

The family has since installed security cameras on the property and notified neighbors of what happened.

Marchan also posted on the Stolen Stuff Hawaii Facebook anti-crime group to warn others of the scam. “We need to help each other and protect each other,” she said.

CrimeStoppers Honolulu coordinator Sgt. Chris Kim advised the public to talk to their family members to be aware of such scams, noting a similar jewelry scam occurred in 2019.

Kim warned the public not to purchase jewelry from strangers on the streets and that purchases should only be made through reputable dealers or stores.

Anyone with information on the fake-jewelry scam is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Tipsters also may send anonymous tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.