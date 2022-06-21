comscore Public schools to provide free feminine products | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Public schools to provide free feminine products

    Gov. David Ige on Monday, June 20, signed the menstrual equity bill into law to provide free period products at Hawaii public schools.

    Gov. David Ige signed a bill Monday that requires public school administrators to provide free menstrual products on campuses when the new school year begins Aug. 1.

When Hawaii’s next public school year begins for students Aug. 1, a new law will require administrators to provide free menstrual products on campuses statewide. Read more

