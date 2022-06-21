Public schools to provide free feminine products
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:32 a.m.
Gov. David Ige on Monday, June 20, signed the menstrual equity bill into law to provide free period products at Hawaii public schools.
-
STATE OF HAWAII
Gov. David Ige signed a bill Monday that requires public school administrators to provide free menstrual products on campuses when the new school year begins Aug. 1.
