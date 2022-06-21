Arkansas’ 11-1 win knocks Auburn out of College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. >> Will McEntire limited Auburn to three hits and a run in seven innings, Peyton Stovall became the first player in 13 years with five hits in a College World Series game, and Arkansas eliminated the Tigers with an 11-1 victory tonight.

The Razorbacks (45-20) moved to the Bracket 2 final against Mississippi. They would have to beat the Rebels on Wednesday night and again Thursday to go to the best-of-three CWS finals this weekend.

Auburn (43-22) finished with 18 more wins than a year ago and made it to Omaha after being picked last in the Southeastern Conference West.

McEntire gave the Hogs the quality start they needed after they used seven pitchers in a 13-5 loss to Ole Miss on Monday.

McEntire (2-2) retired the first 11 batters he faced before Sonny DiChiara singled to center with two outs in the fourth. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound right-hander struck out a career-high nine, walked one and didn’t give up a run until Bobby Peirce homered leading off the seventh.

Auburn starter Mason Barnett (3-3) allowed four runs and five hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Last season, McEntire sat out as a redshirt and already had joined his summer team in Minnesota when the Hogs played in super regionals. He watched those games from his motel room in Duluth.

This season, McEntire continued biding his time and didn’t make the travel roster until April. He made some midweek starts and worked out of the bullpen before earning a more significant role the last month.

McEntire started the super regional-clinching win at North Carolina, throwing 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He was even better on a bigger stage today.

Relying on a low-90s fastball and a devastating curve, McEntire struck out six in a row at one point. His confidence grew as his team got out to an early lead and built on it.

Braydon Webb doubled into the left-center gap on Barnett’s first pitch of the game and Stovall followed with an RBI single to begin his 5-for-6 night. The previous player with five hits in a CWS game was North Carolina’s Dustin Ackley in 2009.

The Razorbacks added three runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth, highlighted by Chris Lanzilli’s 400-plus-foot homer down the left-field line.

Lanzilli also homered in a 17-2 win over Stanford on Saturday and has 10 for the season after hitting 42 in four years at Wake Forest.

For the first time in the 75-year history of the CWS, each of the first 10 games was decided by four or more runs.

—

Texas A&M 5, Notre Dame 1

Nathan Dettmer pitched three-hit ball over seven shutout innings, and Texas A&M capitalized on Notre Dame’s mistakes to beat the Fighting Irish 5-1 in a College World Series elimination game today.

The No. 5 national seed Aggies (44-19) will play Oklahoma in the Bracket 1 final. They need to beat the Sooners on Wednesday and again Thursday to reach the CWS finals this weekend.

“This time last year we didn’t even have a coaching staff,” first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “A third of this team wasn’t even a Texas A&M Aggie yet. We were still recruiting out of the transfer portal. You look up a year later and you’re playing in the final four of college baseball.”

The Irish (41-17) ended the season with their most wins since 2006 and first Omaha appearance since 2002.

“Well, if there’s a place you want to end it, it’s obviously here,” Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said. “How we ended it was tough. That hurts. That wasn’t indicative of how our team plays.”

Dettmer (6-3) was working on three days’ rest after giving up seven runs and getting pulled in the second inning of Texas A&M’s 13-8 loss to Oklahoma on Friday.

“I’m not going to lie to you. After Friday, I felt just terrible, like I let my team down,” Dettmer said. “But to come back and have Coach give me the ball just two games later, all that confidence just flowed through me and to know they trust me … all I had to do was believe in myself. That’s what happened and had some success today.”

He bounced back with his best performance of the season. He got Notre Dame batters to swing over the top of his sinker and induced 10 groundouts.

“They obviously didn’t have fun with it,” Aggies third baseman Trevor Werner said. “It’s fun to play behind that because you know you’re going to get a lot of rollovers. We know when he’s on, we’re going to get a lot of plays. The whole team’s feeling good when Dettmer’s going.”

The Irish reached base on an error and hit batter but didn’t get their first hit until David LaManna singled with one out in the fourth.

Dettmer, who struck out six and walked none, had his longest outing since he went seven innings against Vanderbilt on April 28. He threw 99 pitches, 68 for strikes.

“His pitches had depth,” Notre Dame’s Brooks Coetzee said. “He had the sinker going. He had the fastball’s run going. Had the changeup going. Nothing was going straight, and he was pitching everybody differently. He didn’t fall into tendencies.”

The Aggies converted two walks, a balk, two singles and a throwing error into three runs in the third, the first two off starter Liam Simon (2-1).

Werner homered leading off the fifth against Jack Findlay and Dylan Rock later had an RBI single, ending his 0-for-14 spell and making it 5-0.

Findlay, the Irish’s star freshman left-hander, had allowed only one earned run over his 14 1/3 innings in the NCAA Tournament before giving up the two in the fifth.

Brad Rudis took over for Dettmer starting the eighth inning, and Coetzee drove Rudis’ second pitch more than 400 feet over the left-field fence for his 12th homer.

After Rudis walked the next batter, the Aggies brought in lefty Joseph Menefee, who allowed one hit in two innings for his second save.

“We came in here to win the whole thing,” Notre Dame’s Jared Miller said. “This whole platform was special. We acknowledge that we ran through some tough teams. Maybe the outside didn’t really give us a chance. But we wanted to win the whole thing. So it’s tough right now.”

The game was the ninth of the CWS, and all were decided by four or more runs. That was a first in the event’s 75-year history.