Dave Reardon: ‘Queen of the Pipe’ stakes claim to new territory with victory at Ala Moana Bowls

“The Queen of The Pipe” expanded her realm Tuesday. And it figures that someone with her first name would win the Priority Destination Pro at Ala Moana Bowls. Read more

Moana Jones Wong said her eyes got bigger as the waves did Tuesday afternoon, right around the time when the women’s finals were getting underway.

Perfect timing.

The 4- to 6-footers had been mostly on the lower end of that range until the finals when they were noticeably bigger. Eli Hanneman used it to his advantage in winning the men’s final, putting on an aerial show that gave him the decisive rides.

“Yeah, for sure, I like the bigger stuff,” said Jones Wong, just a few minutes after dominating a star-studded championship heat that also included Pua DeSoto, Coco Ho, and Bethany Hamilton.

As she did throughout the tournament, Jones Wong wasted no time charging out to an insurmountable lead with two strong rides early in the heat. Her 9.25 and 8.1 rides in the first couple minutes turned the rest of the half-hour heat into a battle for second place.

There wasn’t much her opponents could do about it.

Not that she needed any advice, but her grandfather, Jonathan Kelly, grew up surfing Bowls and gave Jones Wong some pointers.

“She’s a better surfer than I am,” Kelly said. “But I know this spot, because when I was a kid I lived in McCully and would walk down here with my board every day.

“I told her to be aware of the pocket. The pocket moves a lot here and you have to follow the pocket,” Kelly said.

The only pockets I know of in sports are the ones on a pool table and the one that protects a quarterback. In surfing, I was told, the pocket is that safe space where tons of crashing water isn’t — the space where a surfer wants to make sure she is in at all times.

“It does move. And if you don’t move with it, you could be in trouble,” Jones Wong said.

Jones Wong is a fixture at Pipeline, where trouble has more serious consequence than getting a little bit banged up because you misread a wave.

She is often the only woman among a bunch of thrillseeking men at the lineup there.

“Everybody thinks I can just surf bigger waves, but I actually just started doing that,” she said.

But since February, and the Billabong Pro Pipe, the 22-year-old has been called Queen of the Pipe. She earned the title by beating her idol and five-time world champion Carissa Moore in the final of the first-ever full-length women’s WSL Championship Tour event at Pipeline.

The Priority Destination Pro, sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank and Mastercard, is a WSL Qualifying Series event. The top achievers in the QS advance to the Challenger Series, and the best from there make it to the Championship Tour.

Jones Wong has already qualified for the QS, so the question now seems to be how long it will take her to earn a regular spot on the CT.

Events like this are for comeback stories, too. Zeke Lau looked like he might win the meet, and earn the maximum 1,000 points on the road back to full-time status on the CT.

But even in a quarterfinal round with just three surfers because of an injury, Lau didn’t make the top two to advance to the semis. It appeared from shore that Lau just didn’t have any waves to work with.

“Nah, I just played it wrong,” Lau said.

Surfing Hall of Famer Kai Lenny fell in the round of 32, and Shion Crawford — the top men’s performer of the first two days — battled back and forth with Hanneman for the second spot in their quarterfinal heat. Hanneman prevailed by a fraction of a point with a ride in the closing seconds.

Like Jones Wong, Hanneman got excited when the waves got juicier for the finals. Throughout the long day, a few surfers attempted aerials — with no one succeeding.

But Hanneman did — twice — in the final heat. They earned him scores of 9.25 and 9.00. The 18.25 was good enough for the win, with Jackson Bunch, Joshua Moniz and Kai Martin finishing second through fourth.

And it’s all the sweeter for him because of this: Around the time Jones Wong was becoming an instant legend at Pipeline in January, that dangerous swell there put Hanneman in a hospital bed with a lacerated pancreas, concussion, staples in his head and other injuries.

“It felt good to go out and put it all on the line,” he said Tuesday.