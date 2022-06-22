Dave Reardon: ‘Queen of the Pipe’ stakes claim to new territory with victory at Ala Moana Bowls
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:20 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Eli Hanneman, above, maneuvered at the top of the wave during the quarterfinal of the WSL Priority Destinations Pro at Ala Moana Bowls on Tuesday. Hannemann won the men’s title.
COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Moana Jones Wong captured the women’s title in the WSL Priority Destinations Pro presented by First Hawaiian Bank and Mastercard at Ala Moana Bowls.
-
COURTESY PHOTO BY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE
Moana Jones Wong surfed in the semifinal of the World Surf League Priority Destinations Pro on Tuesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree