comscore Dave Reardon: ‘Queen of the Pipe’ stakes claim to new territory with victory at Ala Moana Bowls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: ‘Queen of the Pipe’ stakes claim to new territory with victory at Ala Moana Bowls

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE Eli Hanneman, above, maneuvered at the top of the wave during the quarterfinal of the WSL Priority Destinations Pro at Ala Moana Bowls on Tuesday. Hannemann won the men’s title.

    COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE

    Eli Hanneman, above, maneuvered at the top of the wave during the quarterfinal of the WSL Priority Destinations Pro at Ala Moana Bowls on Tuesday. Hannemann won the men’s title.

  • COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE Moana Jones Wong captured the women’s title in the WSL Priority Destinations Pro presented by First Hawaiian Bank and Mastercard at Ala Moana Bowls.

    COURTESY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE

    Moana Jones Wong captured the women’s title in the WSL Priority Destinations Pro presented by First Hawaiian Bank and Mastercard at Ala Moana Bowls.

  • COURTESY PHOTO BY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE Moana Jones Wong surfed in the semifinal of the World Surf League Priority Destinations Pro on Tuesday.

    COURTESY PHOTO BY TONY HEFF / WORLD SURF LEAGUE

    Moana Jones Wong surfed in the semifinal of the World Surf League Priority Destinations Pro on Tuesday.

“The Queen of The Pipe” expanded her realm Tuesday. And it figures that someone with her first name would win the Priority Destination Pro at Ala Moana Bowls. Read more

Previous Story
Stephen Tsai: Postgame quotes now something for posterity
Next Story
Television and radio – June 22, 2022

Scroll Up