comscore Garrett Takeuchi rallies to edge incoming University of Hawaii teammate in Manoa Cup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Garrett Takeuchi rallies to edge incoming University of Hawaii teammate in Manoa Cup

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:16 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Garrett Takeuchi watched his putt on the 16th green — a putt he drained from 45 feet — in Tuesday’s first round of the Manoa Cup at Oahu Country Club.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Garrett Takeuchi watched his putt on the 16th green — a putt he drained from 45 feet — in Tuesday’s first round of the Manoa Cup at Oahu Country Club.

Garrett Takeuchi’s current University of Hawaii teammates convinced him to add the 113th Manoa Cup to his summer schedule. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – June 22, 2022

Scroll Up