Box jellyfish advisory posted for Oahu’s south, west shores

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials issued a box jellyfish advisory this morning after lifeguards observed the stinging invertebrates along the shoreline on the south and west shores of Oahu.
Warning signs have been posted.
Box jellyfish, which can cause a painful sting to individuals, usually arrive 8 to 10 days after a full moon.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.