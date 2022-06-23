comscore Box jellyfish advisory posted for Oahu’s south, west shores | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Box jellyfish advisory posted for Oahu’s south, west shores

  • Today

Honolulu Ocean Safety officials issued a box jellyfish advisory this morning after lifeguards observed the stinging invertebrates along the shoreline on the south and west shores of Oahu.

Warning signs have been posted.

Box jellyfish, which can cause a painful sting to individuals, usually arrive 8 to 10 days after a full moon.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Cleveland Cavaliers add second-round pick, acquire No. 49 from Sacramento Kings

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up