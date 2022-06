Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Accuity LLP has announced the addition of Todd Nacapuy as chief information officer and director of Technology Consulting Services. Prior to joining the Accuity team, he was the CIO for HEMIC and prior to that, the CIO for the state of Hawaii during Gov. David Ige’s first term. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Seattle University.

