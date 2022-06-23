comscore Keanu Akina relies on hoops experience to advance to the round of 16 of Manoa Cup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Keanu Akina relies on hoops experience to advance to the round of 16 of Manoa Cup

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
    Keanu Akina teed off during his match against Hunter Hughes. Akina won 3-and-2 on Wednesday.

Keanu Akina is still relatively new to match-play pressure. But the sensations that arise toward the end of a tight match have a familiar feel for the former high school basketball standout turned Division I college golfer. Read more

