‘Iolani freshman standout JJ Mandaquit taking his talents to Utah

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM JJ Mandaquit

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    JJ Mandaquit

It was a matter of time for JJ Mandaquit. The standout ‘Iolani freshman hoopster is moving to Utah with his family and will enroll at Real Salt Lake Academy for his sophomore year. RSL is a tuition-free charter school in Herriman, Utah, with an enrollment of approximately 500. Read more

