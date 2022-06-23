Title IX report: Dr. Donnis Thompson was a champion in life and for all women
- By Cindy Luis Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:40 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Dr. Donnis Thompson.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2007
Former University of Hawaii women’s athletic director Dr. Donnis Thompson was recognized at a ceremony before volleyball match on Oct. 28, 2007, at Stan Sheriff Center.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 1982
Dr. Donnis Thompson.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree