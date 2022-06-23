Title IX report: Hawaii’s milestones

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

1972

• Dr. Donnis Thompson is hired as the first UH women’s athletic director. The Wahine field their first intercollegiate teams in volleyball and track and field.

June 23, 1972

• Title IX is signed into law by President Richard Nixon, eliminating gender discrimination in education.

1974

• The Wahine volleyball team finishes second in its first national championship tournament (AIAW).

July 21, 1975

• President Gerald Ford signs an amendment to the original Title IX legislation specifically prohibiting sex discrimination in athletics.

1976

• A lawsuit is filed with the national DOE office claiming UH is not in compliance with Title IX for women’s athletics. UH settled, promising to implement a three-year gender equity plan.

1977

• UH hosts its first women’s national championship, the AIAW golf national tournament.

• The first state tournament for girls basketball and softball is held.

1977

• A capacity crowd of 7,813 fans at Blaisdell Arena watch Hawaii rally to outlast UCLA in five sets.

1979

• Hawaii Hilo wins its first national title, winning the women’s volleyball title in Florida; hours later, the Wahine duplicate the feat in Illinois.

1981

• Hawaii hires Dave Shoji as the first full-time women’s coach as the Wahine program moves from AIAW to NCAA.

• Hawaii-Hilo, with a choice to play in the AIAW and NCAA, decides to do both and captures dual volleyball titles.

1982

• Girls soccer holds its first state tournament.

1982-83

• The Wahine win two NCAA volleyball titles. Deitre Collins wins the Broderick Cup as the top female collegiate athlete.

1984

• Gwen Loud wins the NCAA long jump title and becomes the University of Hawaii’s first track and field All-American.

1985

• The University of Hawaii softball program makes its debut.

1987

• Wahine volleyball program wins its fourth national title. Teee Williams wins her second Player of the Year award.

1989-90

• All-American Judy Mosley leads the Wahine basketball team to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

1994

• UH adds women’s soccer.

The first state golf tournament for girls is held.

1997

• Judy Mosley is drafted seventh overall by the Sacramento Monarchs in the first WNBA Draft.

• Brigham Young-Hawaii sweeps Biola (Calif.) 15-3, 15-7, 15-4 to win its fourth straight NAIA women’s volleyball national championship and sixth in seven years. Hawaii teams account for 14 NAIA titles in a 17-year span.

1998

• Coach Tita Ahuna leads Hawaii Pacific University to the NCAA Division II volleyball championship. The Sea Warriors add another title in 2000 and BYU-Hawaii wins the 1999 and 2002 crowns

• The University of Hawaii adds women’s water polo.

1999

• The first state girls wrestling tournament is held.

2002

• BYU-Hawaii finishes 29-0 to win its fifth women’s tennis championship in six years.

2003

• Girls judo is added as a state tournament sport.

2004

• Girls water polo is added as a state tournament

2005

• QiongJie Huang becomes UH’s first diving national champion by winning the 1-meter springboard at the NCAA championships.

2010

• Jenna Rodriguez hits a walk-off two-run homer to shock top-seeded Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5-4, and send the Wahine to their first Women’s College World Series appearance.

• Hawaii Pacific University wins the NCAA Division II softball national championship.

• UH dual-sport athlete Amber Kaufman wins the NCAA high jump title.

2012

• Former two-time state wrestling champion Clarissa Chun of Roosevelt becomes the first female wrestler from Hawaii to win an Olympic medal (bronze) at the 2012 London Games.

• The University of Hawaii adds beach volleyball

2014

• Michelle Wie wins the U.S. Women’s Open in Pinehurst, N.C., just two months after winning the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

2018

• Former UH star Natasha Kai helps the U.S. win an Olympic gold medal in women’s soccer in the Beijing Games.

2021

• Carissa Moore wins a gold medal in the newly introduced sport of surfing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (delayed a year because of the pandemic)

2021-22

• Campbell alum and Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo is named the national Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons and leads the Sooners successive NCAA softball titles.

2022

• Wahine basketball player Amy Atwell becomes the second UH player to be drafted by the WNBA, being selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the third round.