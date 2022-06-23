Sports Title IX report: Hawaii’s milestones By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:36 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. 1972 • Dr. Donnis Thompson is hired as the first UH women’s athletic director. The Wahine field their first intercollegiate teams in volleyball and track and field. June 23, 1972 • Title IX is signed into law by President Richard Nixon, eliminating gender discrimination in education. 1974 • The Wahine volleyball team finishes second in its first national championship tournament (AIAW). July 21, 1975 • President Gerald Ford signs an amendment to the original Title IX legislation specifically prohibiting sex discrimination in athletics. 1976 • A lawsuit is filed with the national DOE office claiming UH is not in compliance with Title IX for women’s athletics. UH settled, promising to implement a three-year gender equity plan. 1977 • UH hosts its first women’s national championship, the AIAW golf national tournament. • The first state tournament for girls basketball and softball is held. 1977 • A capacity crowd of 7,813 fans at Blaisdell Arena watch Hawaii rally to outlast UCLA in five sets. 1979 • Hawaii Hilo wins its first national title, winning the women’s volleyball title in Florida; hours later, the Wahine duplicate the feat in Illinois. 1981 • Hawaii hires Dave Shoji as the first full-time women’s coach as the Wahine program moves from AIAW to NCAA. • Hawaii-Hilo, with a choice to play in the AIAW and NCAA, decides to do both and captures dual volleyball titles. 1982 • Girls soccer holds its first state tournament. 1982-83 • The Wahine win two NCAA volleyball titles. Deitre Collins wins the Broderick Cup as the top female collegiate athlete. 1984 • Gwen Loud wins the NCAA long jump title and becomes the University of Hawaii’s first track and field All-American. 1985 • The University of Hawaii softball program makes its debut. 1987 • Wahine volleyball program wins its fourth national title. Teee Williams wins her second Player of the Year award. 1989-90 • All-American Judy Mosley leads the Wahine basketball team to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. 1994 • UH adds women’s soccer. The first state golf tournament for girls is held. 1997 • Judy Mosley is drafted seventh overall by the Sacramento Monarchs in the first WNBA Draft. • Brigham Young-Hawaii sweeps Biola (Calif.) 15-3, 15-7, 15-4 to win its fourth straight NAIA women’s volleyball national championship and sixth in seven years. Hawaii teams account for 14 NAIA titles in a 17-year span. 1998 • Coach Tita Ahuna leads Hawaii Pacific University to the NCAA Division II volleyball championship. The Sea Warriors add another title in 2000 and BYU-Hawaii wins the 1999 and 2002 crowns • The University of Hawaii adds women’s water polo. 1999 • The first state girls wrestling tournament is held. 2002 • BYU-Hawaii finishes 29-0 to win its fifth women’s tennis championship in six years. 2003 • Girls judo is added as a state tournament sport. 2004 • Girls water polo is added as a state tournament 2005 • QiongJie Huang becomes UH’s first diving national champion by winning the 1-meter springboard at the NCAA championships. 2010 • Jenna Rodriguez hits a walk-off two-run homer to shock top-seeded Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5-4, and send the Wahine to their first Women’s College World Series appearance. • Hawaii Pacific University wins the NCAA Division II softball national championship. • UH dual-sport athlete Amber Kaufman wins the NCAA high jump title. 2012 • Former two-time state wrestling champion Clarissa Chun of Roosevelt becomes the first female wrestler from Hawaii to win an Olympic medal (bronze) at the 2012 London Games. • The University of Hawaii adds beach volleyball 2014 • Michelle Wie wins the U.S. Women’s Open in Pinehurst, N.C., just two months after winning the Lotte Championship in Hawaii. 2018 • Former UH star Natasha Kai helps the U.S. win an Olympic gold medal in women’s soccer in the Beijing Games. 2021 • Carissa Moore wins a gold medal in the newly introduced sport of surfing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (delayed a year because of the pandemic) 2021-22 • Campbell alum and Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo is named the national Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons and leads the Sooners successive NCAA softball titles. 2022 • Wahine basketball player Amy Atwell becomes the second UH player to be drafted by the WNBA, being selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the third round. 