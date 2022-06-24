Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Minimum-wage workers get a raise Today Updated 7:02 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s long overdue, but still a relief for minimum wage earners: Gov. David Ige has signed a bill into law that moves the minimum hourly wage to $12 on Oct. 1, $14 on Jan. 1, 2024, $16 in 2026 and $18 in 2028. About 190,000 people in Hawaii will get a wage boost, generating spending that helps the state’s economy. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s long overdue, but still a relief for minimum wage earners: Gov. David Ige has signed a bill into law that moves the minimum hourly wage to $12 on Oct. 1, $14 on Jan. 1, 2024, $16 in 2026 and $18 in 2028. About 190,000 people in Hawaii will get a wage boost, generating spending that helps the state’s economy. Low-income workers also will be helped by the bill’s making Hawaii’s earned income tax credit refundable and permanent. Eligible families could receive about $400, according to House Finance Committee chair Sylvia Luke. With Hawaii’s high cost of living, this tax adjustment helps. Previous Story Column: Energy bill would foreclose sustainable economy, future