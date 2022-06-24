comscore Off the News: Minimum-wage workers get a raise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Minimum-wage workers get a raise

  • Today
  • Updated 7:02 p.m.

It’s long overdue, but still a relief for minimum wage earners: Gov. David Ige has signed a bill into law that moves the minimum hourly wage to $12 on Oct. 1, $14 on Jan. 1, 2024, $16 in 2026 and $18 in 2028. About 190,000 people in Hawaii will get a wage boost, generating spending that helps the state’s economy. Read more

