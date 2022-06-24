comscore Hawaii gas tax holiday unlikely | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii gas tax holiday unlikely

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

Hawaii drivers probably will have to wait for market conditions to reverse the recent spike in gas prices despite a call Wednesday by President Joe Biden for states to temporarily suspend their gas taxes. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu police investigating burglaries at 24 businesses

Scroll Up