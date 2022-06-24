comscore Rearview Mirror: Former employees share their Spencecliff stories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Former employees share their Spencecliff stories

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.
  • COURTESY SCOTT MURAKAMI <strong>Charles Murakami: </strong> <em>The longtime Spencecliff employee started in its accounting office in 1950 and worked his way up to be senior vice president for finance </em>

    Charles Murakami:

    The longtime Spencecliff employee started in its accounting office in 1950 and worked his way up to be senior vice president for finance

  • COURTESY PETER RIVERA Spencecliff operated over 50 local restaurants, including the Tahitian Lanai, above, Coco’s, the Ranch House, Kelly’s, Tops, Senor Popo’s, Fisherman’s Wharf and the South Seas Village.

    Spencecliff operated over 50 local restaurants, including the Tahitian Lanai, above, Coco’s, the Ranch House, Kelly’s, Tops, Senor Popo’s, Fisherman’s Wharf and the South Seas Village.

  • COURTESY PETER RIVERA Spencecliff operated over 50 local restaurants, including the Tahitian Lanai, Coco’s, the Ranch House, above, Kelly’s, Tops, Senor Popo’s, Fisherman’s Wharf and the South Seas Village.

I wrote about Spencecliff restaurants several weeks ago and heard from several who worked at one of its 50 establishments. Read more

