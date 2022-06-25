comscore Kahuku’s Liona Lefau, No. 1-ranked football recruit from Hawaii, makes college commitment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kahuku’s Liona Lefau, No. 1-ranked football recruit from Hawaii, makes college commitment

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 pm
  • JAMM AQUINO / JANUARY 10 Kahuku linebacker Liona Lefau posed for a portrait as the Star-Advertiser All-State defensive player of the year as a junior. Lefau, the top-ranked prospect from Hawaii in the class of 2023, committed to Texas on Saturday.

Reigning Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State defensive player of the year Liona Lefau, the state’s top recruit in the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Texas on Saturday.

Lefau, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker, had narrowed down a list of more than 25 offers to a top eight that included Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and Washington.

The Kahuku senior made the announcement in a video posted to Instagram.

Earlier this week, Texas secured a commitment from the No. 1-rated player in the country, quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning.

Lefau is ranked as the No. 29 linebacker prospect in the country and one of two four-star prospects in this class from Hawaii, with Farrington offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu the other.

Lefau had taken visits to Utah, Texas and Oregon this month before making his commitment.

He is one of seven seniors from Kahuku who have at least one Division I offer.

