Sports

Raya Nakao adds the Manoa Cup to her impressive recent haul of awards

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Raya Nakao teed off on the 16th hole Friday during the women’s division final of the 113th Manoa Cup at Oahu Country Club.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou coach Anna Murata was Raya Nakao’s caddie on Friday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kara Kaneshiro, left, and Raya Nakao share a laugh together as they walk the 15th fairway.

Sometimes Raya Nakao surprises even herself. Needing just a two-putt from 40 feet to seal the women’s division title in the 113th Manoa Cup, Nakao put a firm stroke into the ball to send it over a ridge in Oahu Country Club’s 16th green. Read more

