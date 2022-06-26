comscore Column: Appalling neglect of Kaimana Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Appalling neglect of Kaimana Beach

  • By Nancie Caraway
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2021 Kaimana Beach is a popular spot for visitors and residents

‘We see brown everywhere, not much green, smelly garbage cans, bare patches in grass, cracked and broken steps, dry water fountains, slimy cement, pools of fetid standing water, rusted pipes, an unsanitary and unhygienic wasteland.” Read more

