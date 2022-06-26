In search of the northern lights, a Kaneohe photographer journeys to Alaska’s Interior region
- By Douglas Peebles Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:45 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
DOUGLAS PEEBLES / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Aurora Pointe, one of the best viewing sites for the northern lights, is about 15 minutes outside Fairbanks.
DOUGLAS PEEBLES / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The World Ice Art Championships features interactive sculptures like this checkers game.
DOUGLAS PEEBLES / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Guests at the 115-year-old Chena Hot Springs Resort can participate in dog sledding.
DOUGLAS PEEBLES / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Fairbanks, Alaska, is one of the best places to see the northern lights (aurora borealis), including at Aurora Pointe
DOUGLAS PEEBLES / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Pike’s Waterfront Lodge is next to the airport and close to downtown.
DOUGLAS PEEBLES / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Ice artists worked on a sculpture at the 2022 World Ice Art Championships. The next event will be held from Feb. 13 to March 31, 2023.
DOUGLAS PEEBLES / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Guests take a dip in the geothermal pool at the Chena Hot Springs Resort.
-
DOUGLAS PEEBLES / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Borealis Basecamp features igloos with a bed, bath and very large window pointed northeast toward the lights.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree