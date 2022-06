Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Circle Under Berry”

By Carter Higgins

This clever concept book explores shapes, colors and patterns. It can be read many times; the reader will see something new every time. Ages 3-7

“In the Wild Light”

By Jeff Zentner

Cash Pruitt, a 16-year-old from East Tennessee, attends an elite prep school in Connecticut on a scholarship with his best friend (and ­secret love) science ­genius Delaney Doyle. Cash struggles with emotional pain and loss until his English teacher suggests writing poetry. Ages 14 and up