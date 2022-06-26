comscore ‘Peter and the Wolf’ gets pidgin presentation at Manoa Valley Theatre | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

‘Peter and the Wolf’ gets pidgin presentation at Manoa Valley Theatre

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.

“Peter and the Wolf,” the classic children’s story set to music, gets an island touch this week with performances in pidgin, Hawaiian and English. Read more

Previous Story
Comedian Jo Koy to perform on Maui next month

Scroll Up