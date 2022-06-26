Indicted executives are prolific Hawaii political donors
Dennis Mitsunaga left federal court on June 17 after pleading not guilty to bribery, fraud and conspiracy charges with three other defendants — Aaron Fujii, Chad McDonald and Terri Otani. The trial for the Mitsunaga & Associates executives is scheduled for Aug. 16.