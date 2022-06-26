comscore Indicted executives are prolific Hawaii political donors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Indicted executives are prolific Hawaii political donors

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dennis Mitsunaga left federal court on June 17 after pleading not guilty to bribery, fraud and conspiracy charges with three other defendants — Aaron Fujii, Chad McDonald and Terri Otani. The trial for the Mitsunaga & Associates executives is scheduled for Aug. 16.

    Dennis Mitsunaga left federal court on June 17 after pleading not guilty to bribery, fraud and conspiracy charges with three other defendants — Aaron Fujii, Chad McDonald and Terri Otani. The trial for the Mitsunaga & Associates executives is scheduled for Aug. 16.

Mitsunaga & Associates Inc., or MAI, since 2015 bid on and received more than $12.72 million in state contracts, including three statewide consulting agreements to perform engineering and other construction services on an as-needed basis. Read more

