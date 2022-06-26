Kauai County welcomes new fire chief
- By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
Michael Gibson most recently served as deputy chief and was chosen by the Kauai Fire Commission to take over from Fire Chief Steven Goble, who resigned June 23.
