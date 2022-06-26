Kauai County welcomes new fire chief

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Fire Chief Michael Gibson assumed command of the Kauai Fire Department during a ceremony Friday at the Lihue Civic Center’s Mo‘ikeha Rotunda. Read more

Gibson most recently served as deputy chief and was chosen by the Kauai Fire Commission to take over from Fire Chief Steven Goble, who resigned June 23.

Gibson retired in 2017 as a battalion chief for the City of Henderson, Nev., Fire Department, where he worked for over 26 years. He joined KFD in October 2020 as a program manager, supporting the fire chief and command staff in a variety of administrative assignments. Gibson was promoted to deputy chief in January 2021.

“We are grateful to the Fire Commission for their quick action to appoint a new fire chief,” said Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami. “I am confident Chief Gibson will lead our Kauai Fire Department and Ocean Safety Bureau with humility and aloha, into the next level of excellence in service.”

Judge Randal Valenciano issued the oath of office, followed by the ceremonial pinning of the badge presented to Gibson by his wife, Michelle.