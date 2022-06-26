comscore David Shapiro: It would be a comedy of errors if they weren’t so real | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: It would be a comedy of errors if they weren’t so real

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, right, leaves federal court on June 17.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Former Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, right, leaves federal court on June 17.

It’s the last Sunday in June and time to “flASHback” on the month’s news that amused and confused: Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 16 – May 20, 2022

Scroll Up