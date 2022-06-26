comscore Title IX: Wrestler Clarissa Chun has accomplished many firsts en route to a Hall of Fame career | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Title IX: Wrestler Clarissa Chun has accomplished many firsts en route to a Hall of Fame career

  • By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • COURTESY LARRY SLATER Clarissa Chun used an arm throw to gain control against Ukraine’s Irina Merleni to clinch the victory and earn her bronze medal at the 2012 London Games. Merleni was the 2004 Olympic gold medalist who defeated Chun for bronze in the 2008 Games.

    COURTESY LARRY SLATER

    Clarissa Chun used an arm throw to gain control against Ukraine’s Irina Merleni to clinch the victory and earn her bronze medal at the 2012 London Games. Merleni was the 2004 Olympic gold medalist who defeated Chun for bronze in the 2008 Games.

  • COURTESY LARRY SLATER Clarissa Chun stood by her display stand during the National Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony early this month.

    COURTESY LARRY SLATER

    Clarissa Chun stood by her display stand during the National Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony early this month.

  • COURTESY STEPHEN MALLY/HAWKEYESPORTS.COM Iowa women’s wrestling head coach Clarissa Chun is recognized during intermission of a dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Nov 19.

    COURTESY STEPHEN MALLY/HAWKEYESPORTS.COM

    Iowa women’s wrestling head coach Clarissa Chun is recognized during intermission of a dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Nov 19.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Clarissa Chun ran around the mat with the American flag after beating Irini Merleni of Ukraine to earn the 48-kg women’s freestyle wrestling bronze medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Clarissa Chun ran around the mat with the American flag after beating Irini Merleni of Ukraine to earn the 48-kg women’s freestyle wrestling bronze medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

In 2012, the two-time Olympian won a bronze medal at the London Games, becoming the only Hawaii wrestler to win an Olympic medal. Seven months ago, Chun was named the first coach of the University of Iowa women’s wrestling program. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 26, 2022

Scroll Up