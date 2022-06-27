Editorial | Off the News Off the News: How many gubernatorial candidates? Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! There’s no fee to pull papers to run for an elective office, so perhaps this is cheap entertainment. A total of 37 people had gubernatorial nomination papers issued. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. There’s no fee to pull papers to run for an elective office, so perhaps this is cheap entertainment. A total of 37 people had gubernatorial nomination papers issued. It’s nothing new, but this is quite a crowd, a few of them with an odd name or party affiliation (download the list at elections.hawaii.gov/candidates/candidate-reports). Twenty were serious enough to pay the $750 filing fee that says, “I’m running for governor,” but as for the rest, would they really want the state’s hardest job? They have to be joking. Previous Story Editorial: Remain firm on right to choose