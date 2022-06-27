comscore Off the News: JUUL ordered off the market | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: JUUL ordered off the market

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration ordered e-cigarette maker Juul to stop selling its popular vaping devices and tobacco and menthol-flavored cartridges, marketed as an alternative to tobacco-filled cigarettes. The next day, Juul asked the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington to block the order. Read more

