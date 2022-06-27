Editorial | Off the News Off the News: JUUL ordered off the market Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration ordered e-cigarette maker Juul to stop selling its popular vaping devices and tobacco and menthol-flavored cartridges, marketed as an alternative to tobacco-filled cigarettes. The next day, Juul asked the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington to block the order. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration ordered e-cigarette maker Juul to stop selling its popular vaping devices and tobacco and menthol-flavored cartridges, marketed as an alternative to tobacco-filled cigarettes. The next day, Juul asked the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington to block the order. The FDA says JUUL hasn’t shown that its e-cigarettes benefit public health — that they help smokers cut down or quit, and don’t hook teens. Teens have been a major part of Juul’s customer base, and vaping is a questionable path to good health. The FDA’s standards are sound. Previous Story Editorial: Remain firm on right to choose