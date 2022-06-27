Editorial: Gun safety must be a top priority

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the nation reels from the horror of schoolchildren’s death by gun violence in Uvalde, Texas, and in stark contrast to congressional actions on gun-safety laws nationwide, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to enable public carrying of weapons in New York is grievously out of touch, callous and frankly, appalling.

The ruling on New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, released Thursday, cites the Second Amendment in striking down a New York state law requiring applicants for a concealed weapon permit to provide a justifiable reason to carry guns outside.

That decision bodes ill for another case before the Supreme Court: Young v. Hawaii, a federal lawsuit challenging Hawaii’s restrictions on carrying guns on Second Amendment grounds. Nullifying those restrictions would open the prospect of gun owners parading down streets in Waikiki or elsewhere with a gun at their hip — an unwelcome, frightening, but plausible future.

Thursday’s ruling is a blow to states that are attempting to tamp down gun violence, including Hawaii, which largely prohibits any carrying of guns in public, whether open or concealed. The New York law stood for more than a century, since 1913, so to have it struck down now reflects an out-of-touch court, not an urgent constitutional question.

Some consolation comes from opinions indicating that other gun restrictions aren’t threatened. Joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Brett Kava- naugh wrote that states can require a gun license along with “fingerprinting, a background check, a mental health records check, and training in firearms handling and in laws regarding the use of force.”

Accordingly, Hawaii lawmakers must swiftly act to reinforce rules ensuring that guns are possessed responsibly and safely — requiring careful screening of applicants, as proposed by state Sen. Chris Lee, and requiring training for those licensed to own weapons.

Hawaii can and should immediately establish expansive prohibitions on carrying guns in public spaces, such as parks, polling places, auditoriums and arenas, beaches, schools, courthouses and government offices.

Responsible residents and lawmakers alike must recognize the value of Hawaii’s gun-restrictive way of life, which has advantaged the state with a ranking as the nation’s safest with regard to gun violence.

Legal shifts such as Thursday’s NYSRPA v. Bruen reduce our security, misguidedly enshrining guns — minus much oversight — as an essential, protected component of the nation’s character, public and private.

It’s a bitter irony to see this decision come down just as Congress has come to a bipartisan agreement on gun safety legislation. On Friday, the U.S. House followed the Senate in approving legislation; President Joe Biden is expected to sign it.

The bill incrementally strengthens gun laws, and will save lives. It makes the local juvenile records of would-be gun-buyers, age 18 to 20, available during required federal background checks, and expands the time allotted to search records from three to 10 days. Penalties for gun trafficking increase, and billions of dollars will flow to mental health programs and school safety.

People convicted of domestic abuse of a current or former romantic partner could be prohibited from owning guns. Federal money will become available to help states enforce “red flag” laws, removing weapons from people judged dangerous.

More can be done. On a national basis, Congress should add restrictions or an outright ban on assault weapons, a waiting period and background checks for all gun buyers, and laws requiring trigger locks and gun cabinets in homes with guns.

These gun safety measures are, quite literally, a matter of life and death.