Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Gun safety must be a top priority

  • Today

As the nation reels from the horror of schoolchildren’s death by gun violence in Uvalde, Texas, and in stark contrast to congressional actions on gun-safety laws nationwide, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to enable public carrying of weapons in New York is grievously out of touch, callous and frankly, appalling. Read more



