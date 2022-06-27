comscore ‘Hammah’ Time! Lanikai seniors power to victory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

‘Hammah’ Time! Lanikai seniors power to victory

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lanikai wins first place in Women Junior race. Dana Yaross in first seat, and Alexia Savage Lopez in second seat makes turn. Waimanalo Regatta at Waimanalo Beach Park (OHCRA).

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lanikai wins first place in Women Junior race. Dana Yaross in first seat, and Alexia Savage Lopez in second seat makes turn. Waimanalo Regatta at Waimanalo Beach Park (OHCRA).

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lanikai’s senior women edged Outrigger Sunday at the Waimanalo Regatta at Waimanalo Beach Park.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lanikai’s senior women edged Outrigger Sunday at the Waimanalo Regatta at Waimanalo Beach Park.

Thanks to the hard work put in by its “hammahs,” Lanikai’s senior women’s crew turned in a memorable performance to fend off its talented competitors from Outrigger in one of the premiere races at the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association’s Waimanalo Regatta. Read more

Previous Story
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson cooks up a football league
Next Story
Television and radio – June 27, 2022

Scroll Up