‘Hammah’ Time! Lanikai seniors power to victory

Thanks to the hard work put in by its “hammahs,” Lanikai’s senior women’s crew turned in a memorable performance to fend off its talented competitors from Outrigger in one of the premiere races at the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association’s Waimanalo Regatta.

Competitors took advantage of calm waters amid light breezes under clear skies at Waimanalo Beach on Sunday. Mahealani Botelho, Laura Ediger, Aulani Hall, Chelsea Kahalepauole-Bizik, Anna Mathisen and Carolyn Seto-Mook “meshed” well to propel the Lanikai senior women’s crew to a slim .77-second victory over Outrigger. Lanikai and Outrigger were even at the ½-mile mark, and Lanikai added a few feet of breathing room as the green-and-white-clad paddlers were ahead by half a canoe length at the 1-mile turn.

Lanikai completed the race’s fifth and final turn with the advantage intact and withstood a feverish push from Outrigger down the home stretch that drew a sea of “ooooohs” from onlookers lining the beach as Lanikai crossed the finish line first. Lanikai claimed gold in the marquee 1½-mile race in 13 minutes, 13.21 seconds, ahead of Outrigger (13:13.98) and the next closest competitor, Hui Nalu (14:12.24), which was nearly a minute behind the winning pace.

“These girls are hammahs,” said Botelho after emerging from the winning canoe where she helped keep the pace in seat two. “Outrigger has a very talented crew, but we were focused, eyes ahead in our own wa‘a. We had a beautiful pace, nice and balanced as we really felt that blend. Now we can go back to practice, continuing to fine-tune things as we work together to find that sweet spot as a crew.”

Three-time defending OHCRA champion and two-time reigning state champion Lanikai posted a regatta-high 17 race victories to claim the AAA division (31-45 crews entered) with 204 points to defeat Hui Nalu (167 points), Outrigger (138 points) and Kailua (126 points) in the large division. Lanikai won six of the eight elite open races, including the senior men’s and sophomore women’s competitions.

Keahiakahoe (71 points) clinched the win in the AA division (16-30 crews entered) ahead of Leeward Kai (40 points) and New Hope (35 points). Healani (41 points) topped Koa Kai and Hui Lanakila (25 points apiece) and host club Waimanalo (24 points) and for the A division title.

More than 3,000 competitors ranging in age from 12-and-under to 70-and-above represented OHCRA’s 18 member clubs in 46 races on Sunday, 44 of which counted for points, spanning a ¼ mile to 1½ mile. Winning crews earned 7 points toward the team standings, while second-, third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place finishers were awarded 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Crews continue to earn cumulative points necessary to qualify for the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship regatta scheduled for Aug. 6 at Keehi Lagoon. The top four crews from each OHCRA event earn automatic berths in the state competition based on points collected over six league regattas.

With the Na Wahine O Ke Kai and Molokai Hoe world championships being canceled again this year, the summer regatta season and state championships are drawing additional interest from some paddlers who would normally focus on the long-distance racing campaign.

OHCRA returns to action on Monday, July 4, for the Walter J. Macfarlane Regatta at Waikiki Beach, a popular exhibition race in unpredictable surf. Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a will hold its Alapa Hoe Regatta on Saturday at Keehi Lagoon.

“Today was a nice test because now we get to go to Waikiki and surf some waves in a zero-pressure race,” Botelho said.