Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 27, 2022 Today Updated 9:25 p.m.

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.

On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB MLB Network Showcase: Clubhouse Edition 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Rockies 2:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA White Sox at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASKETBALL: WNBA Aces at Sparks 4:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 Aces at Sparks 4:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* HOCKEY: Memorial Cup Game8: Hamilton vs. Shawinigan noon NHLN NA/240* 93* Tennis Wimbledon, First Round midnight ESPN 22/222 70 Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Astros at Mets 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Dodgers at Rockies 2:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 White Sox at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Padres at Diamondbacks 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA BASKETBALL: WNBA Dream at Mystics 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Soccer Libertadores: CS Emelec vs. Atlético-MG 12:05 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA CONCACAF U-20: Quarterfinals 1 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Libertadores: Corinthians vs. Boca 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA USL: FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Women's friendlies Colombia vs. USA 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 CONCACAF U-20: Quarterfinals 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Tennis Wimbledon, First Round midnight ESPN 22/222 70 RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Athletics at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Dodgers at Rockies 2:30 p.m. 990-AM Tuesday TIME STATION MLB: Athletics at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Dodgers at Rockies 2:30 p.m. 990-AM