Old politicians should be like old soldiers; There always will be shame with abortions; We need many things, but not more tourists. Read more

Why do we see so many senior citizens in politics (“Familiar faces seeking return to Hawaii elected office,” Star-Advertiser, June 27)? Is it the “forever young” delusion that seems to affect some in the Baby Boomer generation? Or is it a sign of a person who derives so much self-importance from their political job that they can’t face being out of power?

My message to younger politicians is this: Take up a hobby, get into a low-intensity outdoor activity, start building some real friendships — not those based on your ability to wield power. Find a spiritual core within yourself. That way, when it comes time to leave the future to those who will inhabit it, you’ll be able to walk away like George Washington.

Is anyone that indispensable? Are you really doing the public such a big favor?

Better to do as Gen. Douglas Mac- Arthur said, and just fade away.

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

There always will be shame with abortions

Reading your article on the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, I had to ask myself, what world am I living in (“Hawaii still struggles with abortion access,” Star-Advertiser, June 26)?

In what world is the Star-Advertiser and the writer of the article living? It must be two different worlds.

The article plainly states that the Roe decision will not affect Hawaii’s laws regarding keeping abortion safe and legal. But are we thankful? Oh, no. We are supposed to be terribly bummed because there are just too many darn pregnancy centers as opposed to abortion clinics. As well, there is still a “negative stigma” attached to women choosing to terminate their pregnancy.

The horrors. Guess what, Star-Advertiser, no matter what you say, no matter what anyone says, there always will be shame associated with ending a life, even one not yet born.

Faith Burns

Hawaii Kai

Court’s abortion ruling ignores prevailing view

Hawaii has been proudly remembering and celebrating U.S. Rep. Patsy Mink’s arduous struggle to get Congress to pass Title IX legislation, making equality for women applicable at any institution that accepts federal funds.

How ironic that at the same time in our nation’s capital, nine unelected people, with appointments for life, have the power to overturn a right that had been in place for 50 years, guaranteeing women the right to choose appropriate health care measures for themselves.

The government giveth and the government taketh away.

This ruling goes against the prevailing view in this country that with certain common-sense restrictions, abortion should be an option open to every woman. Every woman has her own reasons for not birthing a child. They are her reasons and she owes no explanation to anyone.

This is a disastrous U.S. Supreme Court decision and there will be tremendous turmoil as a result.

Marion Walker

Kaneohe

Medical care should be between doctor, patient

Once again we see how Trumpites continue to divide the nation with the overturn of Roe v. Wade by a handpicked and very biased U.S. Supreme Court.

With everyone at each other’s throats, it is a pity no one steps forward to ask: Why is government even concerned with abortion?

The role of government is clearly to ensure that all Americans, whatever their sex, have the right to private health care performed by qualified medical professionals under sanitary conditions.

The role of the medical professionals — not government — is to choose the correct procedures and medication that ensure the continued well- being of a patient.

It seems to me all Americans should be able to agree to that premise.

Rico Leffanta

Kakaako

Biden triggered steps against women’s rights

On Kamehameha Day I celebrated my 76th birthday, and so I can say that I have seen a thing or two.

I remember very well then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden presiding over the confirmation hearings of Clarence Thomas for the Supreme Court. I remember thinking at the time that Biden was acting like a complete lightweight jerk — not serious about his job, and not taking the witness, Anita Hill, seriously.

He passed Clarence Thomas on to become a Supreme Court justice, seemingly without serious thought, and so now we see the results of his immature, unserious chairmanship at that committee hearing.

So that is where the blame should first rest. Of course, there were many more steps afterward that resulted in the rolling back of women’s rights in this country, but we should not forget that first step that put us on this road to taking women’s rights back 50 years.

Sheila Hufstetler-Funk

Kailua

We need many things, but not more tourists

Let’s face it: Hawaii depends on tourists. Tourists continually choose Hawaii for vacations. Like it or not, there is a bit of a love-hate relationship between residents and visitors.

Visitor arrivals have returned to almost pre-pandemic levels of 1 million per month. This is very noticeable, since during the strict COVID-19 lockdowns, visitor arrivals were reduced by about 70% per month. Many things happened: fewer cars on the road, many jobs lost, hospitals overwhelmed, high hotel vacancy rates. So while the economy sank and residents struggled financially, many said it felt like “old Hawaii” without so many tourists.

Why fund a tourism authority? We don’t need more tourists, but could use more education for tourists on how to keep Hawaii clean and enjoyable. We could use more trash and recycling bins and more police for safety. We could even shift money to support local workers who are the backbone of tourism.

Greg Schmidt

Hawaii Kai

