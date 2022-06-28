Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A case of alleged cruelty to inmate Today Updated 6:53 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Three corrections officers allegedly “piled on” an inmate at Hawaii Community Correctional Center as a fourth officer directed the blows, kicking and punching him around the head and body, and pinning him facedown, lying in a pool of blood. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Three corrections officers allegedly “piled on” an inmate at Hawaii Community Correctional Center as a fourth officer directed the blows, kicking and punching him around the head and body, and pinning him facedown, lying in a pool of blood. One of the alleged attackers in the 2015 incident testified against the others in federal court last week, as they face charges of depriving the inmate of the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment and conspiring to obstruct justice. That type of violence should never occur or be tolerated in a Hawaii jail or prison. It shouldn’t take seven years to bring such cases to trial, either. Previous Story Off the News: JUUL ordered off the market