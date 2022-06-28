comscore Off the News: A case of alleged cruelty to inmate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A case of alleged cruelty to inmate

  • Today
  • Updated 6:53 p.m.

Three corrections officers allegedly “piled on” an inmate at Hawaii Community Correctional Center as a fourth officer directed the blows, kicking and punching him around the head and body, and pinning him facedown, lying in a pool of blood. Read more

