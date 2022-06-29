Hawaii Health Department reports 5,362 new infections, 15 coronavirus-related deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 5,362 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, lower than the number reported the previous week. The new infections bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 308,695 cases.

DOH also reported 15 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,504.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases today was reported at 685 compared to 832 on June 22, representing a continued downward trend for the fourth week in a row. The seven-day average reflects new cases per day from June 18 to 24.

The state’s average positivity rate also declined to 16.5% from 17.1% reported last week, representing tests performed between June 21 to 27. It was the third weekly decline in a row.

Kauai County continues to have a higher average positivity rate than the rest of the state, at 21.1%.

By island, there were 3,783 new infections reported on Oahu, 578 on Hawaii island, 613 on Maui, 254 on Kauai, 10 on Molokai and one on Lanai. Another 123 infections were reported out of state.