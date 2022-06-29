comscore Police investigation closes southbound lanes of Maui Veterans Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police investigation closes southbound lanes of Maui Veterans Highway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today

All southbound lanes of Maui Veterans Highway are closed at the Hansen Road intersection for a police investigation.

The County of Maui in a road notification this evening said there is an active and ongoing police investigation at the scene.

