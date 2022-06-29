VIDEO: Honolulu Police Chief Arthur ‘Joe’ Logan, 2 deputy chiefs officially sworn in during public ceremony

Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan was officially sworn in with his two deputy chiefs during a public ceremony this morning at the Mission Memorial Auditorium.

First Circuit Court Judge Edward Kubo, Jr., Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Honolulu Police Commission Chairperson Shannon Alivado, Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck, retired HPD Chief Lee Donahue, SHOPO representatives were among those in attendance.

Retired HPD Maj. Keith K. Horikawa and former interim Chief Rade Vanic will serve as Logan’s deputy chiefs. They were previously sworn in during an unannounced, private ceremony at the Alapai headquarters in downtown Honolulu.

Kubo administered the oath of office. Family members pinned the rank and badge on the uniforms of Logan, Horikawa and Vanic.

Before Logan was sworn in as the 12th police chief, he served 20 years with HPD before retiring. He also worked as a criminal investigator with the state Attorney General’s Office and director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and adjutant general of the Hawaii National Guard.

At his first news conference on June 17, Logan said his top priorities are filling vacancies and restoring trust at the Honolulu Police Department.

