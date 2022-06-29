comscore Agriculture Board endorses plan to import millions of mosquitoes to save imperiled birds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Agriculture Board endorses plan to import millions of mosquitoes to save imperiled birds

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

The state Board of Agriculture on Tuesday gave the green light to the release of tens of millions of mosquitoes into the wild as part of a plan to help save Hawaii’s endangered forest birds. Read more

