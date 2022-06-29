comscore Indicted engineering execs seek mainland defense attorneys | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Indicted engineering execs seek mainland defense attorneys

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Former Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, right, leaves federal court on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Former Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, right, leaves federal court on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Honolulu.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dennis Mitsunaga leaves federal court with attorney Bruce Yoshida on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dennis Mitsunaga leaves federal court with attorney Bruce Yoshida on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Honolulu.

Four executives of a Hono­lulu engineering firm are seeking legal representation by out-of-state attorneys ahead of their August trial on federal charges they conspired with former Hono­lulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro to frame a former employee for felony theft in exchange for $45,000 in campaign contributions. Read more

Previous Story
No end in sight for Red Hill water pumping

Scroll Up