Moss Construction has promoted Josh Meyers to vice president of the company’s Hawaii Energy business unit. Meyers has 35 years of experience in construction and 15 years overseeing the deployment of several hundred renewable energy projects across the country, including management of the engineering, procurement and construction of Hawaii’s commercial and utility solar and battery storage projects for over a decade.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Tracy Allen, a sales associate affiliated with the company’s office in Honolulu, has earned a prestigious spot on the 2022 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand as featured in The Wall Street Journal. RealTrends ranked Allen No. 107 on the list of the Top 250 individual real estate agents in the U.S. on achieving $207 million in closed sales volume in 2021. Allen has more than three decades of residential real estate experience and is a Coldwell Banker global luxury property specialist.

