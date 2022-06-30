Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 30, 2022 Today Updated 10:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT Australian rules football: afl premiership Blues vs. Saints 11:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* BASEBALL: MLB Twins at Guardians 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage noon MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Baseball: high school, GEICO National Championship Semifinal: Teams TBA 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Football: cfl Lions at Redblacks 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Golf DP World Tour: Horizon Irish Open 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: John Deere Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Hockey: nhl Avalanche 2022 Championship Celebration 6 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93* Lacrosse: high school National Showcase: Teams TBA noon ESPNU NA/221* 73 Rugby: nrl Panthers vs. Roosters 11:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA Soccer Sudamericana: Ind. del Valle vs. Lanús 12:05 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Canadian: Atl. Ottawa at HFX Wanderers 12:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA Libertadores: Fortaleza vs. Estudiantes (LP) 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Canadian: Cavalry FC at Pacific FC 3:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA Tennis Wimbledon midnight ESPN 22/222 70 FRIDAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING Xfinity Henry 180 qualifying 11:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage noon MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Padres at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Baseball: high school, GEICO National Championship Final: Teams TBD 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 BASKETBALL: WNBA Aces at Lynx 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242 92* Sparks at Wings 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 CYCLING Tour de France, stage 1 3:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 GOLF DP World Tour: Horizon Irish Open 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: John Deere Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 MIXED MARTIAL ARTS Professional Fighters League 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 SOCCER Canadian: Edmonton vs. York United noon FSP NA/231* NA CONCACAF U-20: U.S. vs. Honduras 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 CONCACAF U-20: Dom. Rep. vs. Guatemala 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 NWSL: Angel City vs. Portland 4:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* TENNIS Wimbledon midnight ESPN 22/222 70 RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Yankees at Astros 12:10 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Padres at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM FRIDAY TIME STATION MLB: Yankees at Guardians 1:10 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: White Sox at Giants (in progress) 1500-AM MLB: Padres at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM Previous Story UHH’s Tokunaga is top PacWest scholar Next Story Scoreboard – June 30, 2022