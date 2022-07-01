comscore Editorial: Power lines, poles poor fit for Ho‘opili | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Power lines, poles poor fit for Ho‘opili

  • Today
  • Updated 7:41 p.m.

The young Ho‘opili housing development near Kapolei has been touted as a contemporary, comfortable mixed-use neighborhood, adjacent to rail and built to modern standards. The first residents moved in in 2016. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Navy shouldn’t waste our water

Scroll Up