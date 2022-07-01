comscore Hawaii summer travel bustling for July Fourth holiday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii summer travel bustling for July Fourth holiday

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, travelers surrounded a baggage claim carousel in Terminal 1.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Ray Alexander played “hot potato” with Raylany Alexander, 10, while waiting for a pickup Thursday at Daniel K. Ino­uye International Airport. Also pictured is Melanie Rothchild.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Travelers filled the Terminal 1 baggage claim Thursday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The state Department of Transportation is advising travelers to get to Hawaii airports early to allow enough time to get through long security checkpoint lines as passenger volumes explode for the Fourth of July weekend. Read more

