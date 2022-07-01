comscore Long list of failures caused Red Hill leak, Navy investigation finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Long list of failures caused Red Hill leak, Navy investigation finds

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 a.m.

An alarming list of operational and leadership failures, communication breakdowns and cavalier attitudes toward oversight at the Navy’s Red Hill fuel storage facility contributed to two leaks in 2021 that ultimately contaminated the Navy’s drinking water system with jet fuel, according to a long-awaited investigation released Thursday by the Navy. Read more

Previous Story
Unite Here Local 5 prepares for first major hotel bargaining since 2018 strike

Scroll Up