Former University of Hawaii player, coach Brian Smith lands job at Ohio

A former high-ranking University of Hawaii football coach is joining Ohio University as passing-game coordinator and running backs coach.

Brian Smith, 41, a former UH starting center who had two four-year coaching stints with the Rainbow Warriors, officially begins work today with the Bobcats.

“It was a good opportunity for me to learn from different people and develop and help bring some of what I know and what my experiences are to help them grow,” Smith said.

The Bobcats run a pistol offense with multiple personnel — a scheme the Warriors used in 2016 and 2017, when Smith was UH’s offensive coordinator and associate head coach. Smith was a candidate twice for the UH head coaching position — when Nick Rolovich accepted the Washington State job in 2019 and after Todd Graham resigned in January.

In December 2019, Smith joined Washington State as offensive coordinator and running backs coach. Last Oct. 20, Washington State fired Rolovich and four assistant coaches for refusing to comply with a mandate requiring all state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The firings were upheld despite the five receiving religious exemptions from an independent panel. Smith, who was vaccinated, was retained to run the Cougars’ offense.

In that final five-game stretch — including games against BYU, Arizona State, Oregon and Washington — the offense improved in scoring average (26 points to 33), third-down conversion (39% to 50%) and red-zone scoring (72% to 90%). The Cougars’ 40-13 victory over Washington was their largest winning margin in Apple Cup history. After the season, Smith was told he would not remain with the offense although his contract was honored through its conclusion on Thursday.

Smith and Tim Albin did not have a previous working relationship until they began communicating this year. “That sparked us getting to know each other better and kind of sharing some ideas and seeing how the fit would be for each other,” Smith said.

Founded in 1804, Ohio is the 10th-oldest public university in the country. The Bobcats have played 127 seasons, with 75 as a member of the Mid-American Conference. Paden Stadium, which opened in 1929, is the oldest venue in the MAC and often is referred to as “Wrigley Field of college football.”

“There’s a lot of cool history in the school and the area,” Smith said.