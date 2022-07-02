Fire at Mililani home displaces 3

Honolulu firefighters this morning responded to fire that started in a shed next to a home in Mililani.

At around 7:50 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about a building fire at 95-106 Hokuao Place, and when firefighters arrived they reportedly found “heavy smoke and fire emanating from a shed adjacent to the exterior of a single-family home.”

There were occupants inside the home during the fire, but they were able to exit on their own. The American Red Cross was later contacted to provide support for three adults who were displaced by the fire.

The blaze was brought under control at around 8:15 a.m. and fully extinguished before 9:15 a.m. An investigation is ongoing to determine its origin and cause.