K-Drama: Ah-reum’s injury threatens her design work on ‘Dearest Lady’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 37-38

6:40 p.m. today

Ah-reum agonizes over the fact that she might not be able to continue her design work with a bad hand. Se-ran has morning sickness. Mal-sook asks Bo-bae if she trusts Gyu-chan. Se-ran warns Ah-reum to stay away from Kang-ho.

Episodes 39-40

7:45 p.m. today

Byung-ki tells Kang-mi he can’t break up a family. Se-ran pretends to be drunk to spend the night with Kang-ho. Young-kwang gets a ring for Ah-reum. Gyu-chan suggests sending Ah-reum abroad to study.

“Why Her”

Episode 5

6:45 p.m. Monday

A burglar broke into Soo Jae’s building and stole the USB. Chan got there in the nick of time but not soon enough to keep Soo Jae from injury. Determined to find the culprit, Soo Jae taps into her resources to track down the thief. Chan and his cohorts hack the USB and uncover a massive secret.

Episode 6

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Now that Soo Jae knows about the account in her name in the Bahamas, she uses it as leverage to give her the upper hand in the Hansu Bio sale. Soo Jae enlists the Legal Clinic Center students to help find Park So Young’s killer but refuses to tell anyone the reason. Choi Tae Kook wants to use Soo Jae as a weapon.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 27

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Gyongsu tries to move away with Haedang. Jina tells Gyongsu she took away Haedang’s ex-boyfriend. Gangshik asks Gyongsu to let Haedang go. Hyunjoon hears about Haedang and Gyongsu’s imminent breakup and goes to see Gyongsu.

Episode 28

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jina drags Haedang into oncoming traffic; Haesu tries to stop them. Hyunsung informs Hyunjoon that Gyongsu is the one who holds his mother’s letter. Hyunjoon demands the letter.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 21

7:50 p.m. Friday

Jongyunbee wishes to enthrone Suro as the king of Guya but Suro refuses. Blinded by jealousy, Yiginashi weds Beodulyi and then reaches out to Talhae. Talhae and Shingui Ghan use Yiginashi as a hostage to threaten Jongyunbee. Suro and Deukson succeed in rescuing Yiginashi and Jongyunbee. When Deukson wakes up, he remembers the past and tries to kill Jongyunbee.

Episode 22

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Jongyunbee succeeds in merging the iron yards. She tries to hand over Chungundan’s power to Deukson. Chachawoong bids Suro to marry Ahyo, but Suro turns him down.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.