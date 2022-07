Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Hat Tricks”

By Satoshi Kitamura

Hattie, a little rabbit, performs magic tricks by pulling a parade of animals out of her hat. Ages 3-6

“Little Thieves”

By Margaret Owen

Vanja, adopted goddaughter of Death and Fortune, was Princess Gisele’s servant until a year ago. Vanja decided to steal her future back — by stealing Gisele’s life for herself. The real Gisele is left a penniless nobody while Vanja uses an enchanted string of pearls to take her place. Vanja leads a double life as a princess and jewel thief, then crosses the wrong god and is cursed to an untimely end for her greed: turning into jewels. Ages 14 and up